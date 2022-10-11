Strategic Equity Management Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

