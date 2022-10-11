Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 313 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

