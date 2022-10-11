Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,628 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

