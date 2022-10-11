Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 336,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 154.3% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.32.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

