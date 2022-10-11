Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 178,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 46,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,683,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $421.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.