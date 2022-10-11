Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $402,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 94.9% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19,508.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

