Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 109.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 109,513 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 316,413 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.