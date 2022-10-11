Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 722,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000.

Shares of PFXF opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

