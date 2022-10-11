Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 137 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 6,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.