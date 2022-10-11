Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 581 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,450,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $201.54 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $143.06 and a one year high of $298.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.99 and its 200 day moving average is $194.33.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

