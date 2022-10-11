Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 72 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 290,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.71.

NYSE:ROK opened at $225.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

