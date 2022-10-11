Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 770 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

