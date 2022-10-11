Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Global Net Lease worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 14.9% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 57,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 370,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

