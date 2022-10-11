Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,263 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 80.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

