Strs Ohio Grows Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,079 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

