Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

