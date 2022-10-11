Strs Ohio Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,001,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

