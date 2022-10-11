Strs Ohio Has $2.01 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.14.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

