Strs Ohio Has $2.16 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

