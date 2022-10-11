Strs Ohio Has $2.16 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.