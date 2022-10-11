Strs Ohio Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

