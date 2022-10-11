Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 441.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 140,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 114,825 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

