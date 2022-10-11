Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of InvenTrust Properties worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $4,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

