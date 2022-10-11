Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Evergy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evergy Stock Performance
NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.
Evergy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evergy (EVRG)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.