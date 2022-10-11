Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Evergy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

