Strs Ohio Sells 6,907 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in UGI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 128,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

