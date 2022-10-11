Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 103,648 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $57,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $183,696,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

