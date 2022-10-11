Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 144,726 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,726 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of National Retail Properties worth $55,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Retail Properties Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NNN opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

