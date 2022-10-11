Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,548 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Domino’s Pizza worth $60,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $309.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.63 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.88.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.