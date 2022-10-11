Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 32,369 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of AMETEK worth $72,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

