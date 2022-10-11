Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 38,015 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Garmin worth $70,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

GRMN opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $165.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

