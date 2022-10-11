Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 995,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Kellogg worth $71,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 850,046 shares of company stock worth $62,634,933. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

