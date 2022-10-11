Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.82% of Palomar worth $61,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Palomar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 14.5% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,164 shares of company stock worth $6,880,482 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLMR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

