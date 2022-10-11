Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Genuine Parts worth $61,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

