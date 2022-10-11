Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 18,485 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of CF Industries worth $56,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $65,509,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,056.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 510,982 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

