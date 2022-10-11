Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121,794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of CDW worth $60,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $50,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.63.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

