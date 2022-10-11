Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Signify Health worth $71,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,257,000 after purchasing an additional 890,181 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGFY stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

