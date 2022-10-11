Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876,148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.53% of AdaptHealth worth $61,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdaptHealth Stock Up 4.1 %

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,174,382 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,477. 17.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AHCO opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.54. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.