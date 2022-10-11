Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Assurant worth $58,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,137,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,621,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

