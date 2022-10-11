Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fortis worth $56,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

