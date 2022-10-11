Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Incyte worth $58,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Incyte by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Incyte by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Incyte stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

