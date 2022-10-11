Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Home Depot worth $925,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

