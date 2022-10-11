Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Datadog worth $63,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,166 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8,410.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

