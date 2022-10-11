Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.88 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of VeriSign worth $56,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after acquiring an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.20.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

