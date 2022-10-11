Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.78 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of UDR worth $57,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.72.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

