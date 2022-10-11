Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.78 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of UDR worth $57,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.72.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

