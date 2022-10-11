Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.28 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Cardinal Health worth $59,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,381,000 after buying an additional 956,502 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.