Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $61.17 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Akamai Technologies worth $61,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.