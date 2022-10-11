Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $61.33 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,610 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Medical Properties Trust worth $61,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

NYSE MPW opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

