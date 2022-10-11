Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $61.85 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of WestRock worth $61,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $337,501,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $262,710,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

