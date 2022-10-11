Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62.02 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Zimmer Biomet worth $62,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 85.0% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 78,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.2 %

ZBH opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

