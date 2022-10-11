Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.41 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,280 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 6.39% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $63,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $24,206,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,180 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $13,321,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,633 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACB. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

